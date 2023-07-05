Head to Head Contrast: Urbana (UBAAF) versus Its Rivals

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Free Report) is one of 1,196 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Urbana to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urbana and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Urbana alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 1030 4455 5842 82 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.59%. Given Urbana’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.4% of Urbana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urbana and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 9.87 Urbana Competitors $200.42 million -$12.68 million -0.92

Urbana’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 714.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Urbana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 382.05% 7.74% 4.93%

Summary

Urbana peers beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Urbana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.