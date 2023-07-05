Head-To-Head Review: Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) & UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) and Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and Pinnacle Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 7.02% 24.92% 17.09% Pinnacle Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Industries and Pinnacle Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $9.63 billion 0.62 $692.65 million $9.97 9.68 Pinnacle Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

81.3% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of UFP Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UFP Industries and Pinnacle Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

UFP Industries currently has a consensus target price of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given UFP Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Summary

UFP Industries beats Pinnacle Renewable Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non-wood railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut and shaped lumbers, plywood, oriented strand boards, and dimensional lumbers; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It also owns and operates the Westview port facility at Prince Rupert for the storage, handling, and loading of third party wood pellets. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. in December 2018. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.