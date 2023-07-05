Head-To-Head Survey: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 1 0 0 1.25 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 34.47%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 407.30%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.06, meaning that its share price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16% Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -8.41 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.45

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

