Head to Head Survey: UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.53% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.40 billion $1.25 billion 58.31

This table compares UTG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UTG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1994 1901 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 215.69%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

