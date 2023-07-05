Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

