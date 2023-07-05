Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

