Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hibbett in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

