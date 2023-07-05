Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $31.91. Hilltop shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 105,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hilltop by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

