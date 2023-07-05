Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.46. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

