HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Free Report)

See Also

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.