Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.11

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.11 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 75.84 ($0.96). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 71.45 ($0.91), with a volume of 758,525 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The firm has a market cap of £367.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

