Horan Securities Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

