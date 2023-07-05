Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.15

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.15 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.90). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.88), with a volume of 1,253,358 shares traded.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £397.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,400.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

