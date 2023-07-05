Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.