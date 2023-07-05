Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

