Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

