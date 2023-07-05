ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.17

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.17 and traded as high as $128.08. ICF International shares last traded at $127.81, with a volume of 75,597 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

