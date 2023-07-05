ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.78

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $23.45. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 4,292,990 shares changing hands.

IBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

