IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 14,447 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.