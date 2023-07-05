IFP Advisors Inc Buys 835 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

