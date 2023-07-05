IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SRC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.95.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

SRC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

