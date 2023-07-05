IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,367,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.52.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

