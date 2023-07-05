IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,038 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

