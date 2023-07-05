IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

