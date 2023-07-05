IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,015 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.