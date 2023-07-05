IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $8,243,160 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.