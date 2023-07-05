IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

