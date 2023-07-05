IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

GSBD opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

