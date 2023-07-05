IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

