IFP Advisors Inc Has $350,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,531,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $212,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.56 and a 200-day moving average of $521.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $651.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

