IFP Advisors Inc Has $351,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

