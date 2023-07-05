IFP Advisors Inc Has $353,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.