IFP Advisors Inc Has $360,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

