IFP Advisors Inc Has $387,000 Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 231.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,243 shares of company stock worth $21,091,840. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AI opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

