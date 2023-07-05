IFP Advisors Inc Has $394,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

