IFP Advisors Inc Has $400,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

