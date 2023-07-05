IFP Advisors Inc Has $403,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

