IFP Advisors Inc Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

