IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

MAIN opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.