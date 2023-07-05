IFP Advisors Inc Invests $349,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $738,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.