IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 972,073 shares of company stock worth $8,443,670. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHPT stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.