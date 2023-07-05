IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,940 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $1,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,447,125 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,922. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

