IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

