IFP Advisors Inc Sells 13,166 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

