IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,637 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

