IFP Advisors Inc Sells 215 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

