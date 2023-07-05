IFP Advisors Inc Sells 35,105 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $53.16.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.