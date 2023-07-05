IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,956 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

