IFP Advisors Inc Sells 54,852 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

