IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,973 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $767 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

